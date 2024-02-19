Quentin Tarantino Was The Rare Director To Host SNL – But How Was His Episode?

If you didn't know Quentin Tarantino hosted "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s, and had to guess when he took the Studio 8H stage, your best options would be early 1995 (when the zeitgeisty "Pulp Fiction" was speeding toward an Academy Awards showdown with "Forrest Gump"), early 1996 (to promote "From Dusk till Dawn") or late 1997/early 1998 (in support of "Jackie Brown"). None of these would be correct.

No, the brash indie filmmaking sensation guested on November 11, 1995, with nothing to promote but himself. This might seem peculiar now, but it made perfect sense at the time because, after the Oscars, Tarantino was hitting the talk show circuit harder than Don Rickles. Could you blame him? He'd skyrocketed from know-it-all video store clerk to generational filmmaking genius. The problem here was that Tarantino knew he was a genius before critics and fans started telling him so. As a result, he felt free to run off at the mouth about any topic at any time, which would eventually land him in hot water.

He had not, however, worn out his media welcome when SNL came calling in '95. In fact, at the time, SNL needed QT way more than he needed them. The TV institution had just barely survived a disastrously unfunny season that, according to Lorne Michaels, brought the show to the brink of cancellation. SNL hadn't been this culturally irrelevant since 1986, so booking a director who basically was the culture at that moment — and loved being in front of the camera (though not to act full time) — made perfect sense.

How did it go? It's generally your standard hit-or-miss episode of SNL, but there's one sketch I imagine the filmmaker would like to bury forever, because it's Exhibit A for everything his detractors loathe about him.