The Writer Of American Psycho Is Directing A Horror Movie With A Stranger Things Star

Ellis is no stranger to the horror genre. Not only did he pen "American Psycho," but many of his books have had horror-related themes to them. He also wrote the script for the horror film "Smiley Face Killers." "I grew up watching the iconic horror movies of the 1970s," the writer said in a statement. "I've written 'Lunar Park,' a horror novel, as an homage to Stephen King. It seems appropriate that my first feature would be a horror film. There is a simplicity to 'Relapse' that seems like the perfect form for my directing debut: something direct and impactful."

He added that the film will be a "monster movie with [my] signature characters — young, handsome, rich — at the center ... It will have my strokes: sex, drugs and paranoia. It will also be a fun, lush and commercial feature film for a lot of people to enjoy."

I know Ellis is an acquired taste for some folks, but I tend to enjoy his writing, and I'm very curious to see what he does directing his first feature film. Calling "Relapse a "monster movie" certainly catches my attention. Are we going to get creature effects here? I sure hope so, and I hope they're done practically instead of with crappy-looking CGI.