Jamie Dornan's The Tourist Is Getting A Second Life Thanks To Netflix

When a tense, twisty BBC thriller titled "The Tourist" dropped on Max in 2022, it became apparent that Jamie Dornan has a gift for playing dynamic, layered characters. This, of course, is not the first time Dornan has excelled in a complex role, as he is also brilliant in "The Fall," the Gillian Anderson-led crime drama that unravels like a tense, slow-burn psychological thriller. In "The Tourist," Dornan plays Elliot Stanley, an amnesiac who must investigate connected cases to uncover his identity, but is repeatedly thwarted by forces who wish to silence him for some reason. Given how tonally diverse "The Tourist" is, with its ability to flit seamlessly between anxiety-inducing reveals and tender epiphanies, it was a bummer for fans of the series when Max dropped it after it was renewed for a second season.

Thankfully, Netflix has acquired the rights for the first two seasons of the show for distribution in the U.S., with season 1 already available for streaming on the platform at the moment. According to Variety, season 2 of "The Tourist" will premiere on Netflix on February 29, 2024, and this new season will shift its focus to Ireland, where Elliot and his allies dig deeper for the truth. Since Two Brothers Pictures for the BBC still produces the show, and the BBC retains the rights for distribution of the show in the United Kingdom, the second season of "The Tourist" already premiered on BBC One for U.K. audiences and garnered mostly glowing reviews from critics.

There's good reason to celebrate the arrival of the newest season of the show on Netflix, as "The Tourist" makes for extremely compelling television, balancing wry humor with the darker impulses that haunt the characters who find themselves lost in the madness.