Why Vince Vaughn Finally Said Yes To A Super Bowl Commercial

Vaughn also added, "Tom is super easy and he's funny, same with Wayne. They were easy to be around." In short, it was the right combination of people and the company trying to utilize his talents. One imagines the money didn't hurt anything either.

It's by no means a new thing to court a known actor to star in a flashy Super Bowl ad. This year was no exception in that department, with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon teaming up for a memorable Dunkin commercial. There were numerous examples but it was, in many ways, a very typical edition of the NFL's biggest game of the year in that regard.

As for Vaughn's career outside of flashy TV spots, the actor has seemingly been a bit more selective these days, but he's currently got several projects in the works, including the long-awaited "Dodgeball" sequel. He's also got a new TV show called "Bad Monkey" in the works for Apple TV+. Unfortunately, "Wedding Crashers 2" isn't happening yet, even though it got very close to happening a couple of years back. Whether or not that one comes back around remains to be seen.

You can check out Vince Vaughn's BetMGM commercial for yourself above.