Why Vince Vaughn Finally Said Yes To A Super Bowl Commercial
"Wedding Crashers" and "Anchorman" star Vince Vaughn showed up during the big game alongside two of the greatest sports legends of all time: Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky. The former Patriots quarterback and NHL hockey legend were seen alongside Vaughn in a BetMGM ad, which aired during this year's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chiefs won the game, the commercial was also a winner. But how is it that this became Vaughn's first Super Bowl commercial during his long career that spans more than three decades?
Vaughn recently spoke with Variety about the ad. The ad shows the actor — who is looking like his "Swingers" self in Las Vegas — telling the world at large that BetMGM is for everyone ... except Tom Brady. Why? Because the seven-time Super Bowl champion has won enough. Speaking with the outlet about why he decided to sign on for this ad in particular, Vaughn said the following:
"I've been offered Super Bowl ads in the past ... but this just really made sense. I love Las Vegas, obviously, and MGM. That felt like a good fit. Tom and Wayne are great, so it just felt fun."
Big game, big comedy star
Vaughn also added, "Tom is super easy and he's funny, same with Wayne. They were easy to be around." In short, it was the right combination of people and the company trying to utilize his talents. One imagines the money didn't hurt anything either.
It's by no means a new thing to court a known actor to star in a flashy Super Bowl ad. This year was no exception in that department, with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon teaming up for a memorable Dunkin commercial. There were numerous examples but it was, in many ways, a very typical edition of the NFL's biggest game of the year in that regard.
As for Vaughn's career outside of flashy TV spots, the actor has seemingly been a bit more selective these days, but he's currently got several projects in the works, including the long-awaited "Dodgeball" sequel. He's also got a new TV show called "Bad Monkey" in the works for Apple TV+. Unfortunately, "Wedding Crashers 2" isn't happening yet, even though it got very close to happening a couple of years back. Whether or not that one comes back around remains to be seen.
You can check out Vince Vaughn's BetMGM commercial for yourself above.