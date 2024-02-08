Stephen King's Newest Novel Is Becoming A TV Series – And You May Know The Lead Character

Stephen King loves Holly Gibney. First introduced in King's crime novel "Mr. Mercedes," book one of the Bill Hodges trilogy, she's returned in his work time and time again. She came back in the two other books in the trilogy: "Finders Keepers" and "End of Watch." Then she appeared in the novel "The Outsider" and the short story "If It Bleeds." Finally, she got to get a book of her own with "Holly," the newest novel King published (it came out in 2023; the ever-prolific King probably wrote four more novels in the time it will take me to finish writing this sentence).

Holly has been brought to the small screen twice already. She appeared in the "Mr. Mercedes" TV series, where she was played by Justine Lupe. Then she popped up again in the TV adaptation of "The Outsider," where Cynthia Erivo played the character. Now, Holly is headed to the small screen again, as a TV adaptation of King's "Holly" is in the works. While speaking last year during a Q&A at Chicago's 2023 Printers Row Lit Fest (via CinemaBlend), Jack Bender, who produced the "Mr. Mercedes" TV series and directed a slew of episodes, let it slip that a "Holly" TV show is on the way.

"I've been fortunate to know and work with Stephen King – talking about writers," Bender said. "His new book 'Holly,' by the way, is great. We're going to make a show out of that. We haven't announced it."