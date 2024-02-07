Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 2 Is Officially Coming To Disney+

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians," the second attempt at adapting the popular book series by Rick Riordan, is taking one step closer to being able to tell its complete story. After the movie series ended abruptly with the terrible "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters," Disney has decided to renew the TV adaptation for a second season that tackles the events of that story. This was announced by CEO Bob Iger during the company's first quarter earnings call for 2024. The news comes as Disney announced the first season of "Percy Jackson" was their biggest non-Marvel and non-"Star Wars" hit on streaming.

"I can't wait to bring the next season of 'Percy Jackson' to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters!" Riordan said in a statement. The upcoming second season sees the return of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri, who play demigod Percy Jackson (son of Poseidon), Annabeth Chase (daughter of Athena), and Grover the satyr, respectively. The new season will adapt "The Sea of Monsters," the second book in Rick Riordan's book series.

Our reviewer Josh Spiegel wasn't so enthusiastic about the first season, writing, "This show may yet win an audience, but feels like a somewhat dull echo of the film that preceded it by a decade." Still, it was good enough to have fans of the books and of Greek mythology glued to their screens.