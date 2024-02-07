Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 2 Is Officially Coming To Disney+
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians," the second attempt at adapting the popular book series by Rick Riordan, is taking one step closer to being able to tell its complete story. After the movie series ended abruptly with the terrible "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters," Disney has decided to renew the TV adaptation for a second season that tackles the events of that story. This was announced by CEO Bob Iger during the company's first quarter earnings call for 2024. The news comes as Disney announced the first season of "Percy Jackson" was their biggest non-Marvel and non-"Star Wars" hit on streaming.
"I can't wait to bring the next season of 'Percy Jackson' to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters!" Riordan said in a statement. The upcoming second season sees the return of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri, who play demigod Percy Jackson (son of Poseidon), Annabeth Chase (daughter of Athena), and Grover the satyr, respectively. The new season will adapt "The Sea of Monsters," the second book in Rick Riordan's book series.
Our reviewer Josh Spiegel wasn't so enthusiastic about the first season, writing, "This show may yet win an audience, but feels like a somewhat dull echo of the film that preceded it by a decade." Still, it was good enough to have fans of the books and of Greek mythology glued to their screens.
Percy Jackson and the Sequels
The first season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" suffered from having to both deliver an adaptation of the book that was different and better than the maligned 2010 movie, while still fitting the entire book into a single season of TV. Still, it delivered where it counts — in making sure audiences young and old become aware of how dramatic Greek mythology is, and how much the Greek gods are essentially just giant drama queens.
Indeed, possibly the best part of Riordan's books is how it presents mythology to young audiences in an informative, entertaining, and refreshing way. His books and the show do not shy away from the messier parts of those dynamics, but also relishes in the silliness of the petty family drama of the titular Olympians. The result is something like a lighter version of "Succession," but with more fantastical monsters. Now that we're getting an adaptation of the second book, the serialized story and the larger lore will surely start coming into the fore as the battle against Kronos takes form.
There's no information about when season 2 might premiere, but stay tuned to /Film for more information.