Cool Stuff: New Wizard Of Oz Funko POPs Celebrate The Classic's 85th Anniversary
This year marks the 85th anniversary of the colorful classic "The Wizard of Oz." Featuring a masterful use of Technicolor, the film offers some of the most vibrant hues ever seen in a motion picture, creating a stunning contrast between the fantastic world of Oz with the sepia-toned, mundane real world of teenager Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland). Over the 85 years since the film's theatrical debut, it's been re-released in theaters over and over again, and it's always ranked as one of the greatest films ever made. Even now, the film is still being celebrated, and this time the milestone 85th anniversary is bringing a new collection of Funko POPs to the table.
"The Wizard of Oz" was actually one of the earliest movies given the Funko POP treatment back in 2011. The original figures of Dorothy, the Wicked Witch, and a Winged Monkey (as well as the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion released in 2013) go for quite a pretty penny on the secondary market. But this year, fans of "The Wizard of Oz" will have a whole new collection of Funko POPs featuring even more characters from the classic movie. There's even a Funko POP Town featuring the Emerald City!
Take a look at the "Wizard of Oz" 85th anniversary Funko POPs collection below.
There's no place like home
All the key players are back with totally new Funko POP vinyl figure designs. Dorothy is still holding Toto, but with the updated Funko POP pet design, and she's also got a basket in the other hand. She's also joined by the Wicked Witch of the West, with an evil look in her traditional Funko eyes and her broom in hand. Meanwhile, getting the Funko POP treatment for the first time is Glinda the Good Witch, complete with a translucent crown and magic wand.
Of course, it wouldn't be a proper celebration of "The Wizard of Oz" without the wonderful trio who accompany Dorothy on her adventure following the yellow brick road through the merry old Land of Oz. Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion are all getting new Funko POP figures, too. Scarecrow has his arms crossed in confusion about where to go, Tin Man is holding his trusty axe, and the Cowardly Lion is wearing his nice red bow with his hair done up as he holds his tail nervously.
There are also a few exclusives that will be available. The Winged Monkey has returned, but this time as a Funko Specialty Series that will be available from specialty hobby retailers (like The Mighty Hobby), along with a metallic chase variant. The Cowardly Lion is also getting a chase variant with a metallic shine, so collectors will certainly be trying to track that down. Finally, the Funko Shop will also be gettin a sepia-toned version of Dorothy, though it's not clear exactly when it will be on sale yet.
But that's not all. There's one more "Wizard of Oz" Funko POP that will make for a great centerpiece of this entire collection.
'Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain'
The Funko POP collection has come a long way since launching back in 2010. Today, there are a bunch of variations on the familiar vinyl figure design, and that includes the Funko POP Town line. These collectibles not only feature a traditional Funko POP figure, but a signature building from the pop culture property in question. We've seen the clock tower from "Back to the Future," the firehouse from "Ghostbusters," and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter franchise get the Funko POP Town treatment, and now it's the Emerald City from "Wizard of Oz" getting a Funko POP landmark.
As you can see in the image, the towering spires of Emerald City are standing tall in the distance while the yellow brick road winds across the landscape. Making the Emerald City spires translucent adds a nice touch, though it would be even cooler if they lit up for an added effect. The "Wizard of Oz" Funko POP Town is listed on Amazon and Funko's Shop, but it doesn't seem to be on sale yet.
All of the "Wizard of Oz" Funko POPs will ship out on June 15, 2024.