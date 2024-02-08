Cool Stuff: New Wizard Of Oz Funko POPs Celebrate The Classic's 85th Anniversary

All the key players are back with totally new Funko POP vinyl figure designs. Dorothy is still holding Toto, but with the updated Funko POP pet design, and she's also got a basket in the other hand. She's also joined by the Wicked Witch of the West, with an evil look in her traditional Funko eyes and her broom in hand. Meanwhile, getting the Funko POP treatment for the first time is Glinda the Good Witch, complete with a translucent crown and magic wand.

Funko

Of course, it wouldn't be a proper celebration of "The Wizard of Oz" without the wonderful trio who accompany Dorothy on her adventure following the yellow brick road through the merry old Land of Oz. Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion are all getting new Funko POP figures, too. Scarecrow has his arms crossed in confusion about where to go, Tin Man is holding his trusty axe, and the Cowardly Lion is wearing his nice red bow with his hair done up as he holds his tail nervously.

Funko

There are also a few exclusives that will be available. The Winged Monkey has returned, but this time as a Funko Specialty Series that will be available from specialty hobby retailers (like The Mighty Hobby), along with a metallic chase variant. The Cowardly Lion is also getting a chase variant with a metallic shine, so collectors will certainly be trying to track that down. Finally, the Funko Shop will also be gettin a sepia-toned version of Dorothy, though it's not clear exactly when it will be on sale yet.

But that's not all. There's one more "Wizard of Oz" Funko POP that will make for a great centerpiece of this entire collection.