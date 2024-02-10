The Correct Order To Watch The Police Academy Movies

One cannot understate the strange cultural dominance Hugh Wilson's 1984 comedy "Police Academy" held over the pop zeitgeist throughout the 1980s. Clearly a child of "Animal House," "Police Academy" was a traditional snobs-vs.-slobs comedy that pitted winking wiseacres against their stern commanding officers at a police school in an unnamed city. I've long had a theory that the "Police Academy" movies take place in Metropolis, the city where Superman lives. With Superman taking care of major crimes, the local police force would likely become complacent, unused to enforcing the law.

None of the "Police Academy" movies were well-reviewed, recognized by critics as crass, dumb, and low-brow. This is a series that banks on misogyny, offensive stereotypes, and a lot of crotch/sex humor. There is no wit to the "Police Academy" movies. Roger Ebert famously gave the first film zero stars, citing merely how dreadfully unfunny and uninspired it is. The first movie has a 56% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Four of the sequels have 0% approval ratings.

Indeed, the many, many "Police Academy" sequels began to represent — in the minds of the public — a nadir in 1980s popular culture. The popularity of such terrible movies was proof that America was, culturally, on its knees.

And yet ... And yet ... There is something weirdly affable about these dated, crass comedies. Collectively, the series earned over $537 million worldwide, so writers/producers Pat Proft and Neil Israel were clearly tapping into something.

Should you want to run a "Police Academy" marathon, here's how to run through the extant seven films.