The Late Mickey Cottrell Played More Star Trek Characters Than You May Have Realized

Noted Hollywood publicist Mickey Cottrell passed away on January 1, 2024, at the age of 79. He was known throughout the 1990s for his advocacy of independent film, his knowledge of queer history, and his wild blowout parties. He promoted films like Jonatha Couette's "Tarnation," Wim Wenders' "Wings of Desire," and Philip Noyce's "Dead Calm," as well as "Weekend," "Querelle," and "Earth Girls Are Easy."

Cottrell was so well-liked in the industry, and such an outsize character, that he would occasionally appear in films. In fact, he has several dozen acting credits to his name, many of them in indie queer films. He played a corpse in John Cameron Mitchell's "Shortbus," a barfly in "The Fluffer," and a mincing French aristocrat in league with demons in "Hellraiser: Bloodline." He was also the one who got to say "Your stupid minds! Stupid! Stupid!" in Tim Burton's "Ed Wood." His first acting role was in Gus Van Sant's "My Own Private Idaho."

As a young man, Cottrell worked as a projectionist and later as a publicist for Landmark Theaters (a chain that, to this day, oversees regular presentations of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"). He was also on "Star Trek" twice. He appeared in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Perfect Mate" (April 27, 1992) and in the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "The Raven" (October 8, 1997), playing a different alien visitor for each.

One could easily see Cottrell's face in "The Perfect Mate," as his only alien feature — he was Valtese — was a series of markings on his temples and head. He's less recognizable in "The Raven," as he played a member of the B'omar species, a species that wore fashionable football helmet-like contraptions over their ridged, spotted faces.