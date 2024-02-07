Robert Downey Jr. Met With Christopher Nolan For A Key Batman Begins Role

In the DC Comics series "Batman," Jonathan Crane, more popularly known as Scarecrow, uses fear as a weapon. "Even if you attempt to steel against fear ... it is undeniable. Fear makes us human," he claims while using a specially concocted airborne fear toxin to terrorize everyone in Gotham. Scarecrow is pretty formidable among the plethora of "Batman" villains — his heightened intelligence and innate grasp of human psychology give him an edge over those who only rely on brute strength, as the nature of warfare he employs is purely psychological. So, when Christopher Nolan was looking to cast someone fitting to portray the character in "Batman Begins," many dynamic actors, including Robert Downey Jr., were more than interested in going full diabolical scientist for the film.

Downey Jr. spoke to critic Griffin Schiller during a Q&A for "Oppenheimer" and talked about how hard he had lobbied for the role of Scarecrow in Nolan's first entry in the Dark Knight trilogy, even meeting the director to convince him. As the "Iron Man" actor explained (via Entertainment Weekly):

"I'm pretty sure that I heard, like, 'There's this role, Scarecrow,' and I was like, 'Psh, I'm Scarecrow!' [...] I remember meeting [Nolan] for tea, and I was like, 'He doesn't seem like he's really leaning in on this interview.' And he was polite and all that, but I mean, you know, you can tell when someone is kind of like, 'It's not gonna go your way.'"

While it would certainly have been interesting to see Downey Jr. play such a twisted antagonist, the role eventually went to Cillian Murphy, who etched Scarecrow in terrifying, pitch-perfect ways.