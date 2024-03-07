Why An Air Force One Reboot Would Be A Way Bigger Challenge Than It Was In 1997

The premise of "Air Force One" — President James Marshall (Harrison Ford) foils terrorists who hijack his plane, John McClane-style — requires national unity. The film calls for you to root for the president and only works if the majority of the audience (i.e. the U.S. population) sees their president as an unimpeachable good guy (pun intended). That is simply not the reality of America of 2024. "Air Force One" screenwriter Andrew Marlowe spoke to Syfy recently about why, to use the cliché, the film couldn't be made today.

"When we were doing it, the presidency and that position was not as politically charged as it is today. And so, I think that there are specific challenges about doing it in the contemporary climate that we would have to figure out."

Marlowe adds he'd only be interested in a follow-up if it reflected the world as is now: "Are we saying something new? Are we saying something relevant to the culture now? We don't want to do something that's just exploitative storytelling, we want to do something that feels like it has a purpose in the world." One complication leads to another.

Now, national divisions have always been there. Notice how "Air Force One" never specifies President Marshall's party; if you made him a Republican, for instance, then you make all the Democrats in the audience less inclined to root for him (and vice versa). True in 1997, definitely true in 2024.

People of my generation — born in the same decade as "Air Force One" — don't remember a less divisive world ever existing. How did America get here?