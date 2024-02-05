Squid Game Season 2 - Release Window, Cast, Director And More Info

Plot details about "Squid Game" season 2 are still largely under wraps, but Hwang has previously stated that he's interested in taking a closer look at the police's role in the events of the series. "I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea," Hwang told The Times. He went on: "I see it on the global news that the police force can be very late in acting on things — there are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough. This was an issue that I wanted to raise."

The show's first season featured a police officer character, Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), who was revealed to have gone undercover in the games in order to search for his own brother. The Strait Times reported in 2021 that a potential second season of the series would involve officer Hwang and his brother, the masked gamekeeper who's mostly known as the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). The outlet also reported that Hwang Dong-hyuk had plans to bring back the salesman from season 1, played by Gong Yoo.

A recent teaser photo confirms the return of Front Man, about whom we know little aside from the fact that he won the deadly competition in 2015 and at some point began working for the people running it. A brief clip in a new Netflix sizzle reel also shows the return of season 1 main character Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), whom we see answering a mysterious phone call telling him he's going to regret his decision. Presumably, the caller means Gi-hun's decision to try to learn more about the games, as season 1 ended with him demanding answers from the person behind the recruitment line phone number.