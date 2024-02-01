Squid Game Season 2 First Look Revealed In Netflix 2024 Trailer

In 2021 and 2022, the first season of "Squid Game" on Netflix was a pop culture phenomenon. It became Netflix's most popular series of all time, racking up 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks alone. It was inescapable. Everyone was talking about "Squid Game," and for good reason: it's a pretty fantastic series about the horrors of surviving in late capitalism. It's thrilling, pretty unique, and it's ultimately relatable for anyone who has ever lived paycheck to paycheck, and now it's coming back for a second season.

The hit South Korean series was created by director Hwang Dong-hyuk and followed 456 contestants in a brutal pseudo-game show performed secretly for the filthy rich, each trying to survive until the end and win the massive grand prize. Getting eliminated didn't just mean going home — it meant going to the grave. Despite being a distinctly South Korean story, the struggles the characters face feel universal. Audiences worldwide got caught up in the fates of a divorced dad with a gambling problem, a North Korean defector trying to save her family, and an old man who chooses to play the game instead of slowly dying out in the regular world. The first season ended with a major twist and a lot of possibilities for the direction the series could take, which makes the first glimpses released by Netflix especially exciting! See it above in a trailer teasing Netflix's 2024 titles to come.