Squid Game Season 2 First Look Revealed In Netflix 2024 Trailer
In 2021 and 2022, the first season of "Squid Game" on Netflix was a pop culture phenomenon. It became Netflix's most popular series of all time, racking up 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks alone. It was inescapable. Everyone was talking about "Squid Game," and for good reason: it's a pretty fantastic series about the horrors of surviving in late capitalism. It's thrilling, pretty unique, and it's ultimately relatable for anyone who has ever lived paycheck to paycheck, and now it's coming back for a second season.
The hit South Korean series was created by director Hwang Dong-hyuk and followed 456 contestants in a brutal pseudo-game show performed secretly for the filthy rich, each trying to survive until the end and win the massive grand prize. Getting eliminated didn't just mean going home — it meant going to the grave. Despite being a distinctly South Korean story, the struggles the characters face feel universal. Audiences worldwide got caught up in the fates of a divorced dad with a gambling problem, a North Korean defector trying to save her family, and an old man who chooses to play the game instead of slowly dying out in the regular world. The first season ended with a major twist and a lot of possibilities for the direction the series could take, which makes the first glimpses released by Netflix especially exciting! See it above in a trailer teasing Netflix's 2024 titles to come.
Season 2 of Squid Game, baby!
Fans have been anxiously awaiting a look at the second season of "Squid Game" since the first one ended, and now it's finally here for everyone to pick apart for clues. The end of season 1 saw Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) winning the whole shebang and discovering the twisted secrets behind its creation. Instead of making life better for himself, he chooses to get back into another game, though he says that he's doing it to bring down everyone who enables the cruelty of it all. Who will he ally himself with this time? How will he get other competitors to join his cause? Will he succeed? Seriously, season 2 needs to get here already.
The trailer also contains looks at "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver," the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and the final season of "The Umbrella Academy," all of which should get tongues wagging among the fandoms. Netflix has some pretty big entertainment coming in 2024, and this is just a tiny taste.