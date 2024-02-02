Carl Weathers Destroyed His Iconic Rocky Hat With Some Misguided Gardening

Actor and athlete Carl Weathers passed away yesterday at the age of 76, his family has announced. Weathers will be missed not just for the performances he gave but for the way his sense of humor made everything he was a part of better. Whether the actor was teasing Grogu for getting into trouble, appearing as a cheapskate version of himself on "Arrested Development," or voicing Combat Carl in "Toy Story 4," Weathers brought a sense of joy to each project he participated in.

In the case of the "Rocky" franchise, it felt as if the actor never really got the chance to stop playing Apollo Creed despite the character's death in "Rocky IV." His turn as the flamboyant fighter ended in 1985, but Weathers was still (understandably) asked about his part in the action series throughout the decades that followed. The actor fielded these questions gamely and sometimes with a sense of mischief, as in a 2017 interview for The Rich Eisen Show when Weathers was asked if he kept any of the props from the "Rocky" franchise.