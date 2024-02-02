Sam Waterston Is Leaving Law And Order After 20 Seasons And 400 Episodes

An era is truly coming to an end. It's hard to imagine the flagship "Law & Order" series, which inspired numerous spin-offs and has run for an incredible 23 seasons, without star Sam Waterston. The actor has played Manhattan District Attorney Jack McCoy since 1994 and has been a major part of "Law & Order" for 19 of those 23 seasons, so his departure is major news. The series ended in 2010 but was reprised in 2022, with Waterston helping audiences who watched more than a decade earlier feel like they were firmly in the old show.

The news comes via The Hollywood Reporter, who also reports that actor Tony Goldwyn (Gordon Gray in "Oppenheimer") will join the series as the new DA after Waterston leaves. Waterston's final episode will air on February 22 on NBC, marking the end of an impressive more than 400-episode run. The series reprisal has gotten mixed reviews from critics (you can read our rather negative review here — it's a real shame when even Hugh Dancy can't make something watchable!) but Waterston was always great to see. May his retirement bring him as much joy as he brought fans for so many years.