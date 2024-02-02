Khan's Botany Bay Ship In Star Trek Has A Grim Real-World Namesake

"Star Trek" has always loved a deep-cut starship name. In the original series, the U.S.S. Farragut borrowed a name from a Civil War-era Union Navy officer. In "Star Trek: Lower Decks," every California Class ship is named after a different city in the West Coast state, from Redding to Riverside. Figures ranging from Ursula K. Le Guin to Thomas Edison to Elmer Fudd have all gotten the starship name treatment, but one of the earliest named starships in the series had a much less admirable origin story.

The S.S. Botany Bay made its first appearance in the "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode "Space Seed," which introduced viewers to the infamous villain Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalban). Viewers with a keen sense of geography may have realized they were due to meet a baddie before Khan ever appeared, though, because Botany Bay holds a uniquely horrifying place in history.

The real-life Botany Bay is a place in Sydney, Australia, that has become representative of one of Imperial Britain's most creatively terrible leadership decisions. Lieutenant James Cook landed at Botany Bay in 1770 and pretty much immediately decided it — and Australia at large — would make for a good penal colony. According to the Collaborative Organization for Virtual Education, over 160,000 convicted criminals were sent to the area from the time of its discovery to 1850. Many convicts were lost to sickness and poor conditions, while local Aboriginal populations also suffered greatly from the abhorrent actions of British colonialists.