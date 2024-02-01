Cool Stuff: Anime Fans Will Love Vinland Saga Deluxe Manga Editions
The "Vinland Saga" anime wrapped its second season in 2023, and we at /Film dubbed it some of the year's best-animated TV. However, this Viking epic began not in animation cells, but on manga pages authored by Makoto Yukimura. Now, old and new fans will be able to experience this story in glorious deluxe editions.
Publisher Kodansha has announced a new serialized printing of "Vinland Saga Deluxe," printed in 7 by 10-inch margins with hardcover faux-leather binding. The first volume is scheduled for release this month, and three more have been announced (with presumably more to follow). The first four "Vinland Saga Deluxe" volumes are currently available for pre-order on digital retailers including Amazon and Crunchyroll, with a list price of $54.99 each. Release dates are as follows:
- Volume 1: February 6, 2024
- Volume 2: April 23, 2024
- Volume 3: June 18, 2024
- Volume 4: September 3, 2024
"Vinland Saga" is set in 11th-century Europe, opening during the Danish invasion of England. The protagonist is Thorfinn, an Icelandic boy fighting in a warrior band led by the charismatic Askeladd — the man who murdered Thorfinn's father, Thors. Thorfinn fights alongside his father's killer to earn his chance at revenge via a legally sanctioned, honor-bound duel. Extensively researched and drawn in realistic detail, "Vinland Saga" is well-worth reading. Even if you've watched the anime, you've only seen half the story (the manga is still running and on 208 chapters).
Exclusive art and more!
Based on released photos, the covers of Volumes 1 and 2 are colored red, and Volumes 3 and 4 are colored black. Each one has a circular insignia lined with Viking runes and the head of an animal (Volume 1 is a snake, Volume 2 is a bear, Volume 3 is a lion, and Volume 4 is a stag). Similar runes line the top and bottom of the covers.
Other features included in these Deluxe editions include:
-
Exclusive in-color art previously not published in English.
-
Insights from Yukimura about pivotal scenes.
-
Endpapers depicting an in-color map of the setting.
-
Concept art of the series.
As for previous printings; in Japan, the series has currently been published across 27 volumes (with more on the way as the series continues). In the U.S., Kodansha has instead published the series in 13 hardcovers, two volumes per book (meaning the English Book One has the Japanese Volumes 1-2, English Book Two has Japanese Volumes 3-4, etc.). The original "Vinland Saga" printings are currently available for purchase at digital retailers, with prices ranging from $19.99 to $22.99 depending on the volume.
"Vinland Saga Deluxe" will have three volumes per book; Volume 1 comes in at 688 pages per the Kodansha website (you can read Chapter 1 as a digital preview here).
This Deluxe printing (from the 3-in-1 printing to the faux-leather covers) is similar to editions of other manga published by Dark Horse Comics, such as "Berserk", "Hellsing", and their upcoming re-release of "Trigun" this April.
If you're an anime/manga fan, be thankful that Kodansha has followed in Dark Horse's footsteps with "Vinland Saga Deluxe."