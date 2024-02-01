Cool Stuff: Anime Fans Will Love Vinland Saga Deluxe Manga Editions

The "Vinland Saga" anime wrapped its second season in 2023, and we at /Film dubbed it some of the year's best-animated TV. However, this Viking epic began not in animation cells, but on manga pages authored by Makoto Yukimura. Now, old and new fans will be able to experience this story in glorious deluxe editions.

Publisher Kodansha has announced a new serialized printing of "Vinland Saga Deluxe," printed in 7 by 10-inch margins with hardcover faux-leather binding. The first volume is scheduled for release this month, and three more have been announced (with presumably more to follow). The first four "Vinland Saga Deluxe" volumes are currently available for pre-order on digital retailers including Amazon and Crunchyroll, with a list price of $54.99 each. Release dates are as follows:

Kodansha

"Vinland Saga" is set in 11th-century Europe, opening during the Danish invasion of England. The protagonist is Thorfinn, an Icelandic boy fighting in a warrior band led by the charismatic Askeladd — the man who murdered Thorfinn's father, Thors. Thorfinn fights alongside his father's killer to earn his chance at revenge via a legally sanctioned, honor-bound duel. Extensively researched and drawn in realistic detail, "Vinland Saga" is well-worth reading. Even if you've watched the anime, you've only seen half the story (the manga is still running and on 208 chapters).