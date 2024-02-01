Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman Remake Coming From Tim Burton And ... Gone Girl Author Gillian Flynn?
If you've been missing the acidic wit of "Gone Girl" and "Sharp Objects" author Gillian Flynn lately, don't worry: she's reportedly back in the screenwriting game, this time with a script that's set to become a Tim Burton movie, per Variety.
According to the outlet, Burton is set to direct a new version of "Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman" penned by Flynn, with Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper producing and Kai Dolbashian on board as an EP. Mittman and Harper worked with Burton on Netflix's smash hit "Wednesday," and hopefully the unlikely director-screenwriter duo will bring new life to the story (which comes from the 1958 B-movie of the same name).
Apparently, it's unclear as of yet how much Burton and Flynn's "Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman" will follow its predecessor, but it's worth noting that the Nathan Hertz-directed original featured a literal 50-foot woman who was transformed into a giant by an alien. The film's heroine-turned-monster, Nancy, is a wealthy but dysfunctional woman who has a drinking problem and a cheating husband. With this logline in mind, the movie actually does make sense for both the man who brought us the B-movie ode "Ed Wood" and the woman who inspired a thousand think-pieces with "Gone Girl" villain-hero Amy Dunne.
Flynn also has a Dark Places adaptation in the works
This is a big week for Flynn, whose second book "Dark Places" is now getting the HBO limited series treatment following an already forgotten 2015 film adaptation starring Charlize Theron. Flynn is set to co-create and co-showrun that series with "Mad Men" writer Brett Johnson, and will also write for the show. The author's other two books, "Gone Girl" and "Sharp Objects," were both adapted to critical acclaim, and Flynn has since branched out into TV writing. Along with her own adaptations, she co-wrote the 2018 film "Widows" and created the Prime Video series "Utopia," which ended after just one season in 2020.
The original "Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman" starred Allison Hayes ("General Hospital"), William Hudson ("I Led Three Lives"), and Yvette Vickers ("Hud"), with a script penned by B-movie legend Mark Hanna. Though several attempts at sequels and reboots have been mounted, only one direct remake has come to fruition: Christopher Guest's 1993 HBO film, which starred Daryl Hannah and Daniel Baldwin. So far, no stars have been announced for the new edition of the film, and it's still unclear exactly where and when "Fifty Foot Woman" will land.