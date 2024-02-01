Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman Remake Coming From Tim Burton And ... Gone Girl Author Gillian Flynn?

If you've been missing the acidic wit of "Gone Girl" and "Sharp Objects" author Gillian Flynn lately, don't worry: she's reportedly back in the screenwriting game, this time with a script that's set to become a Tim Burton movie, per Variety.

According to the outlet, Burton is set to direct a new version of "Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman" penned by Flynn, with Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper producing and Kai Dolbashian on board as an EP. Mittman and Harper worked with Burton on Netflix's smash hit "Wednesday," and hopefully the unlikely director-screenwriter duo will bring new life to the story (which comes from the 1958 B-movie of the same name).

Apparently, it's unclear as of yet how much Burton and Flynn's "Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman" will follow its predecessor, but it's worth noting that the Nathan Hertz-directed original featured a literal 50-foot woman who was transformed into a giant by an alien. The film's heroine-turned-monster, Nancy, is a wealthy but dysfunctional woman who has a drinking problem and a cheating husband. With this logline in mind, the movie actually does make sense for both the man who brought us the B-movie ode "Ed Wood" and the woman who inspired a thousand think-pieces with "Gone Girl" villain-hero Amy Dunne.