Is Nubs An Ewok? The Young Jedi's Star Wars Origins Explained

Who can be a Jedi? The "Star Wars" franchise has changed this answer over the years. We've gone from a select few bloodlines who are predetermined to be Force-sensitive at birth, to everyone being able to use the Force if they train hard enough. In the original trilogy we mostly just saw humans being able to wield lightsabers and use the Force — the sole exception being Yoda. It wasn't until the prequels that we started seeing all sorts of creatures and aliens as Jedi — characters with multiple arms, with tentacles on their face, and other cool alien features who were all part of the Order.

In recent, years with the High Republic (and the "Clone Wars" cartoon) titles, we've also got canonical Wookiee Jedi, finally giving us a Jedi that can as easily cut down a droid battalion as he is to rip it to shreds with its claws. Wookiees were originally meant to help out the Rebels in "Return of the Jedi" until George Lucas decided to create the Ewoks, but now the Disney+ show "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" give us the cuddliest and most adorable possible Jedi outside of Grogu with a lightsaber — a Jedi Ewok.

Or is it? The character in question is Nubs, a cute little blue creature that looks like a teddy bear. He looks exactly like a blue Ewok. Except, he is not.