The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Raging Bull

It's a testament to Robert De Niro's abilities that his turn in "Raging Bull," which for many would've been the role of a lifetime, now feels like one good pit stop in a decades-long career that's still got gas in the tank. De Niro won an Oscar for his turn as real-life boxer Jake LaMotta, though it wasn't his first: that came six years earlier, for "The Godfather Part II." Now, the actor is back in the Oscar race yet again, this time for his turn as sinister crime boss William Hale in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon."

In the years between his "Raging Bull" win and current nomination, De Niro continued establishing himself as a stunningly talented presence in Hollywood. "Joker, "Goodfellas," "The Irishman," and "Silver Linings Playbook" are just a small handful of the more than 100 roles he's taken on since his career began. Along with two Oscars and several additional Oscar and Emmy nominations, the actor has also received Kennedy Center Honors, an American Film Institute lifetime achievement award, and countless other accolades. The actor also dabbled in directing, helming the movies "A Bronx Tale" and "The Good Shepherd."

De Niro's personal life has been just as fascinating as his work in film and TV. Off screen, he's perhaps currently best-known for his blunt criticisms of Donald Trump and his ever-growing family (now 80 years old, he just welcomed another child). As a businessman, he co-founded the Tribeca Film Festival as well as the famed restaurant group Nobu. Despite his contributions to film history, the actor's reputation isn't bulletproof: in 2023, De Niro's production company was ordered to pay over a million dollars to the actor's former assistant, who alleged she experienced gender discrimination and retaliation when working with him.