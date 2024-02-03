The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Rocky

It's been almost 50 years since "Rocky" first arrived in 1976, and in that time the franchise has changed dramatically. The "Rocky" saga has now grown beyond original star Sylvester Stallone, with Michael B. Jordan's "Creed III" barely mentioning the man who birthed the now legendary film series. Whatever you think about that, everyone can surely recognize the staying power of the "Rocky" movies, which have formed part of our pop cultural history for the better part of a half century.

None of this could have happened without the first entry in the saga, of course. "Rocky" introduced the world to the scrappy Southpaw from South Philly, who led a film that was remarkable for its realism and affecting performances. Much of that was down to Stallone who, having written the script during a particularly challenging time in his personal life, insisted on starring in the film, only to wow audiences worldwide with his heartfelt and charismatic performance.

But it wasn't just Stallone carrying "Rocky." The burgeoning actor was supported by a stellar cast that included screen legend Burgess Meredith as Rocky's trainer Mickey Goldmill, Talia Shire as his love interest Adrian Pennino, and Burt Young as the young boxer's best friend Paulie Pennino. Then, of course, there was the great Carl Weathers as antagonist Apollo Creed — the boxing star with whom Rocky goes the distance during the final fight.

Unfortunately, in the decades since the film debuted, we've lost a lot of the actors who made "Rocky" what it was. That said, there are several of the film's stars that remain. As the Italian Stallion famously said, "It ain't about how hard you hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." Here's everyone who's still moving forward almost 50 years after "Rocky" debuted.