Every Naruto And Boruto Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

It's not unusual for the movies to come out of manga and anime series to feel a little off. The stories are often non-canon or otherwise abridged adaptations of ongoing story arcs, and the best thing you can hope for as a viewer is that a given movie captures some hint of what you enjoy about the series. While the movies may not hit the heights of the series, they can still deliver excellent character moments and action.

Whether or not the "Naruto" films deliver on that is up for debate. As the manga and anime series focused on the growth and development of its title character, a young ninja (Junko Takeuchi in the Japanese dub, Maile Flanagan in the English) in a fantasy world on the path to glory, the movies give him and some of his coterie of allies non-canonical missions on which they can prove their mettle. For a series weighed down with a large number of "filler arcs" after the major departure of anti-hero Sasuke (Noriaki Sukiyama, Yuri Lowenthal), such non-canon movies could be seen as even more nonessential. But that's not exactly the case.

The "Naruto" franchise is pretty vast. There are three "Naruto" series, from the original to "Naruto: Shippuden," its more mature follow-up, and ultimately "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," which deals with the original characters' children. Of the eleven movies produced for the franchise, the quality varies, but you can generally expect something similar out of each: Naruto and friends go on a ninja mission, there are some cool fight scenes, there is a message about friendship, and the status quo is regained by the ending.