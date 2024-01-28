Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Paddles Past $400 Million At The Global Box Office

A wise fish once said, "Just keep swimming," and it's a lesson that Arthur Curry has apparently taken to heart. DC superhero sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" got off to an inauspicious start when it hit theaters in December, with a $28 million opening weekend that seemed disastrous when measured against the movie's $205 million budget. But the dearth of new movie releases in January has given "The Lost Kingdom" space to keep swimming at the domestic box office, and it's been kept afloat by decent ticket sales overseas.

Per The Numbers, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has now passed $400 million worldwide, the first DC Extended Universe movie to do so since the last "Aquaman" movie released in 2018. It will also be the last DCEU movie to do so, as Warner Bros. Pictures has rebranded its comics-based franchise as the DC Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran stepping in as the architects of a brand new slate of movies.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will add an estimated $2.8 million to its domestic total in its sixth weekend of release, and is still clinging on to the box office top 10 (it's in a tight race with "American Fiction" for the No. 8 spot). But you can call Aquaman "Mr. Worldwide," because once again he's making most of his money overseas.