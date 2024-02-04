Star Wars Bounty Hunters: 5 Interesting Details About The Trandoshan Bossk

Bounty hunters are amongst the most beloved subset of characters in the "Star Wars" galaxy, and it's easy to see why. There's something appealing about operating for one's self while still having some odd code of honor, operating in the gray somewhere between bad and good. It certainly doesn't hurt that so many of them just look cool, which is part of what made Boba Fett one of the most popular characters in the franchise in the first place. But Boba Fett doesn't have a monopoly on bounty hunting and today, we're here to talk about one of his counterparts; Bossk.

The reptilian-looking alien is a member of the Trandoshan race. He was first introduced to audiences in "The Empire Strikes Back" during the scene where Darth Vader assembles a group of bounty hunters to track down Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon. While he was only on screen for mere seconds, Bossk became a fixture of the franchise for years to come, appearing in TV shows, books, comics, and games. But how much do you really know about Bossk? We're going to shed some light on the character with a handful of fun facts pulled from his surprisingly rich history. Let's dig in.