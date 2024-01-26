Land Of Bad - Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Info

Another Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth collaboration was not a square on our 2024 pop culture Bingo card, yet it looks like we're about to check it off. Moviegoers are due to see the pair of Aussies team up for the second time in as many years in February's military action thriller "Land of Bad." The pair recently co-starred in the 2022 movie "Poker Face" (no relation to the TV show of the same name), a thriller about a high stakes poker game gone wrong that was directed by Crowe himself.

This time around it's not a card game that goes wrong, but a mission. "Land of Bad" follows a group of military men on an extraction assignment in the Philippines that takes a bloody turn, leaving one young officer at the mercy of the elements and local militia. Fortunately, he's not alone: he's got Russell Crowe's drone pilot droning in his ear, attempting to guide him through hell like he'd guide a missile through the air. If any of this sounds like your kind of movie, read on for all the details you need to know about "Land of Bad" before it makes a landing in a theater near you.