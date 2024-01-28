Whatever Happened To Enola Actress Tina Majorino From Waterworld?

In the 1995 movie "Waterworld," Kevin Costner was the draw in more ways than one. To much of the audience, he was still the glamorous movie star who had managed to pull off a blockbuster "Robin Hood" movie despite his inability to successfully nail an English accent. To others, he seemed like he might be a potential trainwreck on the verge of derailment. "Waterworld" had fallen victim to many behind-the-scenes tales of sinking sets, director fights, and Costner rewriting the script to make himself look better. Ultimately, for one reason or another, enough people were curious about the film that it turned a profit. However difficult he may have been behind the scenes, the star turned out to still have it.

Within the movie, however, the person everyone wants to see is Enola, a nine year-old girl whose back tattoo features an encoded map to the last bit of dry land on a post-climate change world. Nowadays, shows like "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us" have made very familiar the trope of a gruff hero safeguarding a young kid through a post-apocalyptic landscape, but Costner's Mariner was far gruffer than either Pedro Pascal character. At one point, he forcibly cuts Enola's hair.

But even the face of Costner's stern character, young actress Tina Majorino seemed unintimidated by the actor and filmmaker. So what happened to Majorino afterwards? Costner pushed his luck with "The Postman," then slowly began a long journey back into our hearts. But Majorino's trip was a bit different...