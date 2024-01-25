Kirstie Alley's Star Trek Casting Was The Silver Lining To A Heartbreaking Story

Nicholas Meyer's 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is all about growing older. Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) is rounding middle age and has to start wearing glasses. He also has to face the fact that he fathered a child many years ago, while also facing a foe he abandoned on a distant planet and forgot about. Kirk's youthful days of recklessness are catching up to him.

Meanwhile, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) is on the cusp of retirement and has found a protégé he intends to train as his replacement. This is the young lieutenant Saavik (Kirstie Alley), a half-Vulcan, half-Romulan officer who is as baffled by humanity as Spock was in his early Enterprise days. Saavik is also confident and even a little arrogant, qualities she will start to outgrow by the film's conclusion.

Prior to "Star Trek II," Alley had only appeared in an uncredited role in the sci-fi sitcom "Quark," and showed up on game shows like "Match Game" and "Password." She hadn't yet decided she wanted to be a professional actress until auditions for "Star Trek II" came along. Following her film debut, Alley would go on to have a prolific and impressive acting career that included hit films like "Summer School" and the "Look Who's Talking" movies, and notable TV shows like "Cheers" and "Veronica's Closet." "Star Trek" was her big break.

Back in 2016, Alley spoke to StarTrek.com about her audition process for Saavik, and how she was getting quite far along in the callback process when a personal tragedy struck. While Alley was grieving a terrible loss, any auditions had to wait. In an unexpected show of sympathy, however, the studio said they'd wait for her.