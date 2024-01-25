Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Reunite For Netflix Crime Thriller Animals

"Animals" marks a return to the crime thriller genre for Affleck, who proved his bona fides as a director in that arena with his first two feature directorial efforts, "Gone Baby Gone" and "The Town." After the unfortunate misfire that was his Prohibition-era crime flick "Live By Night" and the ensuing turmoil of "Justice League" and its fallout at Warner Bros. (including the cancelation of his original version of "The Batman"), Affleck the director found his groove again with last year's "Air," a film that was shockingly soulful for what on paper reads like a crass celebration of consumerism and modern capitalism.

Far from kicking his heels back and chillaxing on his and his wife Jennifer Lopez's yacht, Affleck recently lent Lopez a hand with her upcoming musical album movie "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story," in addition to gearing up for the "Animals" shoot. On top of all that, Deadline is reporting that Affleck hopes to begin filming the slowly-developing sequel to director Gavin O'Connor's very weird (and, if I'm being honest, weirdly entertaining) 2016 action-thriller "The Accountant" later this year, which is why Netflix boarded "Animals" as quickly as it did. Say what you will about the man, but you gotta respect Affleck's hustle.

/Film will bring you more details on "Animals" (and all other Affleck-related ventures) as they come our way.