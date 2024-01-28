Thanksgiving's Cast Had Their Brains 'Broken' Before Filming Even Began

Eli Roth's 2023 slasher film "Thanksgiving" famously started its life back in 2007 in the form of a fake trailer sandwiched in between Robert Rodriguez's "Planet Terror" and Quentin Tarantino's "Death Proof," two movies released as a single mega-feature called "Grindhouse." The goal of "Grindhouse" was to recreate the experience of seeing a cheap exploitation double-feature in a run-down New York theater in the early 1980s, complete with film scratches, missing reels, and several previews for upcoming ultra-salacious genre movies. The trailers were all fake at the time, but since 2007, the trailers for "Machete," "Hobo with a Shotgun," and "Thanksgiving" have been made into real movies.

Roth, as the director's fans know, is a voracious cineaste, and has likely spent more time watching movies than most people. He also wears his influences on his sleeve; in the credits for Roth's 2013 cannibal film "The Green Inferno," he includes a list of notable Italian cannibal movies in the credits, recommending that audiences do extra research into the genre. Like many directors, Roth also assigns homework to his actors and crew, asking them to watch movies — many movies — that he aims to emulate. He, like Tarantino, doesn't make movies so much as he does movie remixes, constructed out of hundreds and hundreds of films that have burned into Roth's brain.

On a recent episode of the Reel Blend Podcast, Roth admitted to giving movie homework to his cast and cinematographer, but also that they were taken aback by his assignments. It seems everyone expected Roth to hand out a list of slasher flicks and horror movies so they could get in the mood. Instead, Roth offered a litany of international action films and dramatic deep cuts that no one could have predicted, especially for a holiday slasher like "Thanksgiving."