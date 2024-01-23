Star Trek Left Nancy Kovack High And Dry During Her Appearance On The Show

It's important to remember that few of the actors on "Star Trek," especially in the early days, were familiar with the universe of "Star Trek." While the trappings and themes of Trek are a deeply embedded part of popular culture in the early 21st century, back in the 1960s, "Star Trek" was merely a middling, mid-budget sci-fi network show. As such, when guest stars signed on to play an alien or a creature, they likely needed the premise of "Star Trek" explained to them by a director or a screenwriter. This is the 23rd century, war is over, and humanity is traveling the stars in military-twinged vessels devoted to study and diplomacy. That man, Bill, plays a starship captain named Kirk who leads by instinct. You play a [insert character description here]. These are basic motivations that an actor would need to hear in order to fall into the "Star Trek" ethos before cameras began rolling.

Of course, sometimes actors didn't even get that much. Sometimes they would sign on to "Star Trek," get a script, and arrive on set with no other consultation. They were expected to learn their lines, deliver them in a timely fashion, and then go home for the day.

That was certainly the case for actress Nancy Kovack, who appeared in the "Star Trek" episode "A Private Little War" (February 2, 1968) as a cavewoman named Nona. On an episode of the Spyhards podcast, Kovack talked about her experience on "Star Trek," and how little was actually told to her before the cameras began rolling.