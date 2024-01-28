Apollo 18's Scrapped Trilogy Plans Would Have Been Big

The idea of found footage as a filmmaking technique stretches back to at least 1961 with the release of Shirley Clarke's relatively obscure drama "The Connection." The found footage style was used to present scripted material as if it were documentary footage, employing a lot of shaky, handheld camera work and extemporaneous-sounding dialogue. The term "found footage" sprung from a common conceit of the style, which often implied that something horrible had happened to the filmmakers that prevented them from assembling and editing their footage. Once their footage was found, it was edited by a third party and presented in the theater.

There were many found footage films from 1961 until 2007, but the release and overwhelming success of Oren Peli's "Paranormal Activity" sparked a years-long wave of the format, with most of its glory-chasers employing horror as their baseline. Late 2000s found footage horror was largely effective, as it often posited that ghosts or monsters have always lurked in the background of our lives and that it was only the ubiquity of digital cameras that finally allowed us to see them.

The found footage conceit was extended cleverly to the sci-fi/horror genre in 2011 with the release of Gonzalo López-Gallego's "Apollo 18," a film constructed of "official" NASA footage taken during an ill-fated 1974 Apollo 18 moon mission. The fuzzy footage implied that there were killer spider-like aliens on the NASA craft, hence the public was never made aware of Apollo 18.

"Apollo 18" only cost $5 million to make and earned $26.5 million theatrically, making it a modest but unremarkable hit. It seems, however, that López-Gallego and screenwriter Brian Miller had plans in case their film was a runaway success. Indeed, as they explained in an interview with SyFy, the filmmakers had an entire trilogy planned.