Whatever Happened To Newt Actress Carrie Henn From Aliens?

Fans will always debate which is the better film: Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror "Alien" or James Cameron's 1986 sci-fi actioner "Aliens." As important and influential as Scott's film was, Cameron upped the ante in terms of pure popcorn thrills, and a big part of that film's success was the character of Newt, played by Carrie Henn.

Living in Hadley's Hope settlement on LV-426, the young girl became an orphan when her family was killed by the Xenomorphs that inhabited the moon. The infestation made its way to the rest of the colonists, but Newt, using her cunning, was able to survive, living in the facility's ventilation system. When Weyland-Yutani lost contact with the colony, they sent a squad of Marines, along with Ellen Ripley, herself the sole survivor of a previous encounter with the Xenomorph, to find out what happened. When their ranks were decimated by the Xenomorphs, Ripley and the remaining Marines had no choice but to rely on Newt's knowledge and resourcefulness to find a way to escape the moon. As her own daughter passed away years earlier, Ripley took a particular interest in protecting Newt, acting as her surrogate mother of sorts.

Newt's character was unceremoniously killed off at the beginning of David Fincher's "Alien 3," and she hasn't returned to the franchise since. But whatever happened to Newt actress Carrie Henn?