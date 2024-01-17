Welcome To Your Dystopia: A Chuck E. Cheese Game Show With Squid Game Vibes Is Coming

At the end of 2023, it was announced that Chuck E. Cheese would be ditching their trademark animatronics, which allegedly had absolutely nothing to do with the massive success of "Five Nights at Freddy's," a franchise about playful animatronics coming to life possessed by the souls and corpses of dead children. Fans of subpar pizza, cheap novelty prizes, ball pits with unknown horrors at the bottom of the vinyl, and arcade games that are always coated in a layer of sticky kid slime worried that this marked the end of Charles Entertainment Cheese's empire.

But according to a recent newsbreak from The Hollywood Reporter, it certainly sounds like the corporation that gave us similarly brilliant ideas like "Putting Pasqually's Pizza on DoorDash and UberEats during the quarantine era of the pandemic so people don't realize they're ordering Chuck E. Cheese birthday party pizza" is getting into the reality game show business. Magical Elves, the production company behind shows like "Top Chef," the binge-worthy "Nailed It!," and the show that makes your mom feel like she has street cred, "Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween," are developing a competition series loosely inspired by "Squid Game" but set in the deliciously dystopian world of Chuck E. Cheese. Here's the show's official description:

"The format will feature stand-alone comedic physical challenges where duos of 'big kids' (a.k.a. adults) will compete over supersized arcade games — including pinball, air hockey, alley roller, and the human claw. The top ticket-earning duo will get the chance to exchange their tickets for prizes off the massive version of the iconic Chuck E. Cheese prize wall."

Doesn't sound like the losers would be killed like in "Squid Game," probably because then the company would definitely never beat those "Five Nights at Freddy's" allegations.