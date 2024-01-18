Casting George And Jane In The Jetsons Led To A Lawsuit

For those of a certain age, Pat Carroll will forever be synonymous with her voice role as the fabulous sea witch Ursula in Disney's animated "The Little Mermaid." However, for those of another certain age, their memories of Carroll will forever be entwined with her career as a mainstay of 20th-century television comedy thanks to her appearances on variety shows like "The Carol Burnett Show" and her stint as Shirley Feeney's ever-critical mother on "Laverne & Shirley."

Or maybe you're a weirdo who was reared on animated "Garfield" holiday specials and associate her with Jon Arbuckle's piano-pounding, chainsaw-swinging grandmother with the abs of steel. I wouldn't know anything about that.

As fate would have it, Carroll nearly voiced Jane Jetson on Hanna-Barbera's futuristic cartoon sitcom "The Jetsons," a role that would've existed at the nexus between her animated ventures and her run as a linchpin of live-action TV burlesque in the '60s and '70s. What's more, she and Morey Amsterdam (who's perhaps best known for having played the sardonic Maurice "Buddy" Sorrell on "The Dick Van Dyke Show") were all set to voice Jane and George Jetson before being abruptly dropped and replaced by Penny Singleton and George O'Hanlon, respectively. So, what happened?

When interviewed by showbiz historian and author Kliph Nesteroff, Carroll said that she and Amsterdam were fired from "The Jetsons" without warning. "I don't know if we weren't any good or what. Nobody ever told us," she admitted. "As far as I was concerned, that was inappropriate." This even led to her and Amsterdam filing a lawsuit against Hanna-Barbera. "I don't care if it's the biggest agency in the world or the biggest producer. When it's wrong, it's wrong and if I have to spend the money to litigate, I will," she added.