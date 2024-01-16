Adam Sandler Gets Marriage Advice From A Spider Alien In Netflix's Spaceman Trailer

Anyone who's ever watched "Apollo 13" (or, you know, cracked open one of those ol' history books) knows that space travel is arguably the most dangerous thing humanity has ever attempted. That's not a shocker given that the entire expanse of space might as well be specifically designed to ruin our day, from radiation to lack of air to extreme temperatures — and that's not even counting more cinematic threats like asteroids and extraterrestrials. (Just let all of us alien enthusiasts dream, okay?) But when it's all said and done, usually it's the unsexy dangers that will get you in the end. Such as, say, profound loneliness and the helpless feeling of a marriage on the rocks.

That's the central idea behind "Spaceman," the latest Adam Sandler movie, depicting the star as a wayward astronaut in the midst of a lengthy solo journey amid the harsh, unforgiving vacuum of space. But as movies like "Solaris" and "Moon" and "Gravity" have depicted before, sometimes it's the worries and fears closest to home that pose the biggest obstacles to overcome. Sandler's astronaut Jakub — oh, did I forget to mention that the comedy legend isn't just playing a brilliant scientist, but a European one? – has drifted alone for over six months and the journey is taking a psychological toll. His only salvation comes in the form of a shockingly unexpected visitor in the form of what can only be described as a spider alien ... voiced by Paul Dano, of all actors. Yeah, this movie looks like a trip and a half in the best way possible.

Take a gander at the new trailer, released by Netflix, above!