Adam Sandler Gets Marriage Advice From A Spider Alien In Netflix's Spaceman Trailer
Anyone who's ever watched "Apollo 13" (or, you know, cracked open one of those ol' history books) knows that space travel is arguably the most dangerous thing humanity has ever attempted. That's not a shocker given that the entire expanse of space might as well be specifically designed to ruin our day, from radiation to lack of air to extreme temperatures — and that's not even counting more cinematic threats like asteroids and extraterrestrials. (Just let all of us alien enthusiasts dream, okay?) But when it's all said and done, usually it's the unsexy dangers that will get you in the end. Such as, say, profound loneliness and the helpless feeling of a marriage on the rocks.
That's the central idea behind "Spaceman," the latest Adam Sandler movie, depicting the star as a wayward astronaut in the midst of a lengthy solo journey amid the harsh, unforgiving vacuum of space. But as movies like "Solaris" and "Moon" and "Gravity" have depicted before, sometimes it's the worries and fears closest to home that pose the biggest obstacles to overcome. Sandler's astronaut Jakub — oh, did I forget to mention that the comedy legend isn't just playing a brilliant scientist, but a European one? – has drifted alone for over six months and the journey is taking a psychological toll. His only salvation comes in the form of a shockingly unexpected visitor in the form of what can only be described as a spider alien ... voiced by Paul Dano, of all actors. Yeah, this movie looks like a trip and a half in the best way possible.
Take a gander at the new trailer, released by Netflix, above!
Adam Sandler and Paul Dano ponder the meaning of life in Spaceman
Fellow arachnophobes, look away now! Granted, the production team on "Spaceman" has taken great pains to depict Paul Dano's ethereal spider character as cute and harmlessly as possible, but that matters little compared to the primordial instinct we have to run the other way when confronted by giant, eight-legged monsters. In fact, that seems to be the entire point behind director Johan Renck's (best known for directing HBO's harrowing "Chernobyl" miniseries) latest film, written by Colby Day and based on the 2017 novel "Spaceman of Bohemia" by author Jaroslav Kalfař. Because when we're at the absolute end of our rope, who better to help out than some ancient, enigmatic entity with origins dating to the beginning of time itself?
"Spaceman" stars Adam Sandler as the eponymous astronaut, along with a very limited cast made up of Paul Dano voicing the creature known as Hanuš and Carey Mulligan as his Earthbound wife Lenka. They'll be joined by Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini. "Spaceman" blasts off on Netflix March 1, 2024. You can check out the official synopsis below.
Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.