The Time A Stolen Godzilla Suit Washed Up On Japan's Beaches

Imagine that you're taking a leisurely stroll on the beach, minding your own business, when you see what looks like a 13-foot-long lizard monster corpse washed up on the shore. Upon further examination, it's no dead sea monster, but rather a water-logged Godzilla costume. That's exactly what happened to an elderly Japanese woman out for her morning walk in the town of Lake Okutama, near Tokyo, one day in 1992. While it's pretty hard to picture just how surreal it would be to find an actual, screen-used Godzilla costume washed up on the shore of a beach, the woman thankfully managed to keep her composure and notify authorities so that Toho Studios could retrieve the missing suit, which was due to be used in a then upcoming film.

There are more questions than answers when it comes to the Godzilla costume heist and its eventual recovery, which makes it kind of an intriguing mystery. Who stole the suit? What were they planning to do with it? Why did they toss it into the ocean? Let's take a look at what we do know about this wild situation and speculate on some of the rest.