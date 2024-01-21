The A-Team's George Peppard Once Made A Passive Aggressive Speech Behind The Scenes

During its first three seasons on NBC, Stephen J. Cannell's "The A-Team" was one of the most popular shows on television. Critics dismissed it as mindless trash, but its 1983 premiere perfectly captured the gung-ho Reagan-era zeitgeist. The idea of a crack commando unit on the run from a government that did them dirty in the Vietnam War played to the country's bitterness over the mistreatment of veterans. Many Americans wanted to see the American military kick butt again, and what better way to scratch that itch than to build a series around a group of wrongly disgraced heroes?

The challenge for Cannell was satisfying his audience's bloodlust while observing the network's mandate that, due to its family-friendly 8 PM timeslot, the good guys couldn't kill anybody. Could they fire off loads of cool-looking firearms or turn a bamboo into a bazooka? Absolutely! They just had to make sure their bullets and exploding projectiles missed their targets, yet somehow got close enough to scare the villains into surrendering.

Cannell pulled this off thanks in part to having one of the best television stunt departments — an A-team you might say — at his disposal. They could sell a non-fatal helicopter crash as expertly as a top-notch pro wrestler sells a bump. It was silly as hell, but, for a time, enthralling fun.

And then there was the cast. George Peppard, Dirk Benedict, Dwight Schultz and Mr. T were perfect opposites. They couldn't look or act more different from each other, but viewers loved them together. It was a true ensemble effort.

Apparently, no one ever apprised Peppard of this fact.