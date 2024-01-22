How The Jetsons Theme Song Became A Hit Of Its Own

Hanna-Barbera's sci-fi sitcom "The Jetsons" debuted in 1962, only two years after the studio had a major hit with "The Flintstones" (an open-faced riff on "The Honeymooners" that told typical, old-fashioned sitcom stories but transposed the action to the Stone Age). The logic behind "The Jetsons" seemed to be that if one show could work in the distant past, then a very similar show ought to work in the distant future. "The Jetsons" was set in the far-off future year of 2062, where Earth's citizens have access to flying cars, robot maids, and various other bizarro technologies the mind could fathom. Despite civilization's advances, however, George Jetson (George O'Hanlon) was still a hollowed-out salaryman in the unhappy employ of a soulless widget-making corporation. His wife Jane (Penny Singleton) was a housewife. The dull, middle-class values of the 1950s, it seems, would resurge 90 years later.

The series ran only for one 24-episode season and was canceled in 1963. It left a sizable footprint, however, and was revived for two more seasons in 1985.

The catchy theme song for "The Jetsons" was crafted by Hoyt Curtin, the long-time composer for Hanna-Barbera who worked for the company from 1957 to 1965, then again from 1972 through to his retirement in 1986. Curtin wrote the theme songs for "The Flintstones," "The Smurfs," "Jonny Quest," "Josie and the Pussycats," and many others. Gen-X kids will likely thrill to hear Curtin's unusual "swirling" music for the Hanna-Barbera Productions logo that played after the company's many cartoons.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times in 1986, Curtin was shocked to learn that his theme for "The Jetsons" — composed 14 years earlier — was climbing the Billboard Hot 100. It seems that a bizarre set of circumstances led to the song's newfound popularity.