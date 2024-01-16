Why Star Trek: TNG Writers Kept Mixing Up The Finale With Another Trek Project

According to IMDb, "All Good Things..." — the final episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — filmed on the Paramount lot and around Southern California from March 11, 1994, to April 5. The episode aired on May 23. The final episode made extensive use of the show's many sets, filming on the bridge, in Ten Forward, and throughout various corridors on the Enterprise-D. The series ended with a complex time-travel story, and the implication that the adventures of the Enterprise-D would continue, but that audiences simply wouldn't be allowed to watch them. Had "Star Trek" ended there, I think many Trekkies would have been perfectly content. Or, more likely, we would have happily shifted focus to "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" which debuted in January of 1993.

Paramount, it seems, wanted "Next Generation" to remain fresh in people's minds, however, and the production of the first "NextGen" feature film, "Star Trek: Generations," overlapped with "All Good Things...". As IMDb says, shooting for "Generations" ran from March 24, 1994 through June 9. That means there was a 12-day period in the life of "Star Trek" that a two-part finale and a two-hour movie were being worked on simultaneously. "Generations" opened on November 18, 1994. To further keep everyone busy, "Deep Space Nine" was already in its third season.

How did the showrunners keep track of everything? As it so happens, barely. In a 2014 "All Good Things..." retrospective with Yahoo! News, writers Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga — who penned the scripts for both "All Good Things..." and "Generations" — discussed the ultra-busy year of 1994, and found that they frequently mixed up their series finale with their debut movie.