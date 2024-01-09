A Big Star Wars Moment Finally Happened In Real Life

Two "Star Wars" legends who never got the chance to meet in the movies finally did so in real life. Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, recently crossed paths with Natalie Portman, who played Padme Amidala in the prequel trilogy, at the Gloden Globes. It was pretty significant, given that Padme is Luke's mother in the Skywalker Saga and died shortly after giving birth (meaning she never actually got to know her children).

Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/lkRZQgmLmp — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 8, 2024

"Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes," Hamill wrote on Twitter during the awards ceremony. Hamill was there presenting the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, a brand new prize that ultimately went to "Barbie" (which is perhaps not surprising since "Barbie" was the highest-grossing movie of 2023). That aside, Portman was nominated for her role in Netflix's "May December," paving the way for this meeting to take place.

It's remarkable to consider that Hamill and Portman had previously never met. Sure, they weren't in the same "Star Wars" movies together, but they're both huge parts of the franchise. The fact that they never crossed paths at an event, at Skywalker Ranch, or maybe even at Star Wars Celebration (much less had a chance meeting at some other Hollywood event before now), is amazing. Hamill previously pointed out on Twitter in 2018 that he hadn't met Portman before. Nearly six years later, that has finally been amended.