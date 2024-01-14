How One M*A*S*H Cast Member's Role Carried Over Into Real Life

When it comes to talking about TV shows with a real-world message, actors, writers, and others involved have to walk a fine line between self-deprecating and self-important. Can a show make its viewers better people? Can it actually change the world? These are questions the cast and crew of "M*A*S*H" seem to get asked a lot, as a recent retrospective on the series titled "M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television" demonstrates.

The special includes commentary from "M*A*S*H" alums who tell stories about the impact the groundbreaking dramedy series had on them personally and on the world at large. In one archival footage scene, someone at a press conference asked actor William Christopher about whether the Vietnam-era show could've changed Americans' opinions about the war. "'M*A*S*H,' in its development, began to deal with social issues, and we all felt that the things we were able to touch on were meaningful," Christopher answered diplomatically, noting that he wasn't the best person to ask about the show's impact.

After all, no one wants to be known as the guy who says his work as an actor saves real lives, right? Except, weirdly, one "M*A*S*H" actor actually did help out an injured patient once, in a strange, stressful case of life imitating art.