The Medically Unethical M*A*S*H Scene Mike Farrell Made A Stink About

Five decades ago, "M*A*S*H" all but invented the TV dramedy. There had been a few shows before the hit wartime sitcom that straddled the line between inspiring laughter and tears, and there would be plenty more after, but few have ever mixed the two seemingly contradictory genres as perfectly as "M*A*S*H" did.

Across its eleven seasons, the members of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital partook in plots both side-splittingly funny — prank wars! Traveling long johns! Rib cravings! — and heart-wrenchingly somber. Through both its funniest moments and its darkest, the show adhered to a strong anti-war attitude, frequently focusing on the senseless loss of armed conflict and the zealous, jingoistic leaders who let it happen.

One such episode is "Preventative Medicine," a season 7 outing in which Hawkeye (Alan Alda) decides to medically sideline a bloodthirsty front-line commander who has a disturbingly high casualty rate. Over the course of the episode, it becomes clear that the visiting Lieutenant Colonel Lacy ("The Private Files of J. Edgar Hoover" actor James Wainwright) is reckless at best and murderous at worst, pushing his soldiers into unsafe positions to achieve the most minor victories. It's a habit Hawkeye and B.J. (Mike Farrell) can't abide, and one they plan to put a stop to — by coming up with an excuse to get him in a hospital bed. In an interview with AARP Magazine for the show's 50th anniversary, though, Farrell revealed that he successfully argued with series writers to change his character's actions in the episode.