An Annoying Aviator Ruined Over A Dozen Takes Of Jeff Bridges' Big Lebowski Speech

It's hard not to love Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, the central protagonist of the Coen brothers' 1998 comedy "The Big Lebowski," and it's honestly even more difficult not to love the man who plays him, Jeff Bridges. Bridges is a part of pop culture himself, winning an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2009 film "Crazy Heart" as well as starring in major franchises ranging from "Tron" to "Iron Man." He can play a wide range of characters, though the one that seems to come closest to the man himself is — you guessed it — The Dude. In fact, the Coens wrote the role specifically for Bridges, who joked that they must have spied on him in high school because the character hit so close to home, but it seems like there's a lot of Bridges in The Dude (and vice-versa!).

In an interview with Vanity Fair looking back on her career, actor Julianne Moore revealed that Bridges had pretty Dude-like patience while filming one of the tricker scenes in "The Big Lebowski" despite a rather distracting (and very persistent) aviator outside. Many actors would have been throwing a tantrum by the third or fourth ruined take, but Moore said that Bridges stayed totally cool and collected despite the take being ruined more than a dozen times. Now that is some zen.