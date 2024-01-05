Friday After Next Had A Troubling Scene Katt Williams Fought To Remove

During the spring of 2023, comedian and actor Rickey Smiley appeared on Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe's show "Club Shay Shay" to talk about his career, and shocked comedy film fans everywhere when he claimed that he was originally cast as the pimp Money Mike in the final film of the "Friday" trilogy, "Friday After Next." The film was his feature acting debut, but Smiley would eventually play the role of the robber Santa Claus with Katt Williams portraying Money Mike. Williams had been an established comic since the 1990s, but "Friday After Next" was his breakthrough acting role that helped put him on the map before "Wild 'n Out" made him a household name.

A wholly original comedic voice with an untouchable ability to bring honesty to even the most flamboyant characters, when Katt Williams is cast in a role ... it feels like it was written for him. Simply put, no one else on planet Earth could play Money Mike, so hearing Smiley's claims elicited a bit of an eyebrow raise.

Well, on January 3, 2024, Williams made a guest spot on "Club Shay Shay" and rejected Smiley's claims. He first brought up the fact that he was one of hundreds to audition for the role, which doesn't align with Smiley's claim that he was given the role and even shot footage as the character. However, when listening to Smiley talk about the footage he shot, the scenes are for Santa Claus, not Money Mike. Williams also explained the original script contained a scene Williams fought (and won) to have removed. This means if Smiley was telling the truth about being cast in the role before Williams, he would have approved of the highly inappropriate scene that made light of sexual assault.