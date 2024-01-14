Star Trek: Voyager's VFX Team Fought Hard Against One Hope And Fear Scene

In the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Hope and Fear" (May 20, 1998), a visiting alien named Arturis (Ray Wise) helpfully translates some coded information that the U.S.S. Voyager had recently discovered on an abandoned communications network. Arturis unexpectedly decodes the location of a nearby empty Starfleet vessel called the U.S.S. Dauntless, an experimental craft that is equipped with a new kind of warp "slipstream" technology. The Dauntless, unbeknownst to the Voyager crew, was sent specifically out to the Delta Quadrant to bring the Voyager crew back to Earth, and Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) is elated.

It will eventually be revealed, of course, that the Dauntless is an elaborate booby trap constructed by Arturis, who had been secretly hellbent on revenge. His species had recently been assimilated by the Borg, and he blamed Janeway for his planet's destruction. About a year earlier, Janeway had allied with the Borg to pass through a portion of their space safely. Rather than destroy the Borg, she let them go on with their destructive plan, and Arturis' world was destroyed shortly thereafter. Arturis planned to use the fake Dauntless to shunt Janeway and her crew directly back into Borg space where they would be assimilated themselves.

The slipstream technology was real, however, and there are several scenes wherein the Voyager and the Dauntless are soaring through what looks like a cosmic tunnel, traveling at unfathomable speeds. The special effects used to create the slipstream were discussed at length in the November 1998 issue of Cinefantastique magazine, and the crew were proud of what they had created. An issue arose, however, when they realized they needed to show the Voyager making a U-turn at high speeds. Some conflict arose over how that would be visually accomplished.