Arcane Season 2 Teaser Offers Our First Jaw-Dropping Look At The Return Of The Netflix Series

It's finally happened. After more than two years of anticipation, we finally have our first proper look at season 2 of the hugely popular, Emmy Award-winning animated series "Arcane."

For the uninitiated, "Arcane" is based on the world of the global video game sensation "League of Legends" which tells an original story featuring some fan-favorite characters from the game. Specifically, "Arcane" tells the origin story of champions Jinx (Ella Purnell) aka Powder, and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld), two sisters who find themselves on opposite sides of a brewing war between the utopian city of Piltover and its underbelly Zaun. All this happens while Piltover and the world at large are forever transformed by the discovery of magic-based arcane technology.

The show was not only applauded as a spectacular video game adaptation, but also as a visual feast. Like "Into the Spider-Verse," this show challenged what was thought possible with animation, especially on TV. Thanks to the seemingly endless pockets of Riot Games, the efforts of French animation studio Fortiche, and six years of development time, "Arcane" is one of the best-looking pieces of animation of the past decade.

It is also a hell of an effective drama, one that ended with an explosive finale that has had fans speculating for the past two years. Now, we finally have a look at what's to come in season 2 of "Arcane."