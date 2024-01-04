The Most Devastating Scene In The Iron Claw Mirrors One Of The Sopranos' Secret Strengths

This post contains major spoilers for "The Iron Claw."

One of the most fascinating elements of HBO's classic TV series "The Sopranos" is that the supernatural exists.

It's not at the forefront. Not really. It lingers in the margins, ready to influence, entice, and disturb, but it never takes center stage. The ghosts of dead characters appear for brief moments. Children communicate with a dead parent. Impossible revelations come about from visions seen in dreams. And, of course, there's the episode where Tony Soprano is shot, clings to life, and finds himself wandering through purgatory. These scenes are frequently dismissed as dreams, figments of the imagination, flights of fancy, and a side effect of being raised Catholic. No one stops to linger on them. No one wants to admit they experienced them. That couldn't have actually happened, right? But it did. We, the audience, saw it. We know it's real, even if the characters refuse to admit it.

I've always found this to be one of the great quiet strengths of "The Sopranos." Whether the audience believes in the spiritual or not, these characters, and their otherwise realistic world, are being judged and observed by God and the devil, and their sins can literally follow them. The thin veneer of the unreal, a vague magical realism, over a story otherwise set in our reality can be nothing short of haunting.

So I was pleasantly surprised to see the wrestling drama "The Iron Claw" follow a similar path.