Night Swim Star Wyatt Russell Followed A Crucial Rule While Shooting The Underwater Scenes [Exclusive]

This article contains mild spoilers for "Night Swim."

When you're an actor making a movie entitled "Night Swim," it's a given that you'll be called upon to at least get into the shallow end of the pool. Chances are pretty likely that you'll have to wade into the deep end, too, and although most people would say they're pretty comfortable being in the water, the realities of movie making — multiple takes, long hours, having to deliver a good performance — means that you're not comfortably wading around for a few minutes and then jumping back out. If you're not careful, you could wear yourself out at best and put yourself in deadly jeopardy at worst.

Those concerns were certainly on star Wyatt Russell's mind while making the new Blumhouse horror film. Especially because his character of Ray Waller doesn't just get his feet wet; when Ray moves his family into a quaint suburban home with a disused backyard pool, he forms a special, supernatural connection with the pool, insisting on using it as much as possible.

In addition to scenes where Ray gets sucked underwater by the pool's ghostly forces, there's a scene where, during a neighborhood pool party, he instigates a game of chicken fight as a bit of harmless summer pool party fun. Unfortunately, the evil that possesses the pool takes hold of Ray, causing him to almost drown the boy on his shoulders as he wades deep underwater. While filming this scene, Russell kept a crucial rule in mind that allowed filming to go off without a hitch, a rule that not only applies to shooting underwater scenes but being underwater in general.