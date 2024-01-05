The Remake Of Horror Classic The Omen Has An Utterly Bizarre Screenwriting Credit

In Charles de Lauzirika's masterful documentary "Wreckage and Rage: Making Alien 3," producer David Giler laments that the David Fincher-directed sequel was doomed to disappoint because the studio was more focused on making a release date than a movie. Though I think they wound up with a boldly dour film that is every bit as singular as the movies that preceded it, his point is well taken. Setting down rails before you ride a train into town is not a bad idea. But the only thing Hollywood studios hate more than originality is learning from their mistakes.

Which brings us to 20th Century Fox's 2006 remake of "The Omen."

Amusingly, the studio that courted disaster with "Alien 3" 14 years prior opted to resuscitate their dead and decaying "The Omen" franchise because of a release date. 6/6/06 was only ever going to happen once, and, so the reasoning went, you'd be leaving money on the table if you didn't bring Satan-spawn Damien Thorn back for an updated installment on the Biblical date that signified the mark of the beast (and, not for nothing, was seared atop the murderous imp's scalp).

This was the perfect Hollywood pitch. You didn't need a writer for a greenlight. You just had to pay a sentient screenwriter to place a modern spin on a 30-year-old blockbuster. No one cared if the movie was any good, they just needed to get the damn thing made. Fox succeeded, but, in the process, they wound up paying two screenwriters for possibly the easiest bit of hackwork to ever get assigned in Hollywood history. Because according to the Writers Guild of America, "The Omen" (2006) wasn't just a remake; it was a carbon copy.