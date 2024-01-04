Marvel's What If...? Nebula Episode Almost Had A Tragic Ending

This article contains spoilers for "What If...?" season 2.

"What If...?" season 2 only just premiered on Disney+ and brought with it another round of fascinating adventures through the multiverse. The Marvel Cinematic Universe could have turned out any number of ways — had certain characters made different choices along the way. This new season kicks off with a Nebula-focused episode titled "What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?" As the title implies, it sees the adopted daughter of Thanos taking something of a hero's turn as a member of the Nova Corps. But that gritty hero's journey almost wandered down a dark path.

Showrunner A.C. Bradley recently sat down with IGN to break down the show's second season. In discussing the season premiere, which was written by Matthew Chauncey, Bradley explained that the whole thing came about simply because the show's creatives love Karen Gillan's work as Nebula (and as an actor in general):

"That episode came from Karen being the most talented and brilliant actress around. In season 1, she came to play. And so going into season 2, we definitely wanted to do an episode with her."

The episode in question is very much inspired by "Blade Runner" and it sees Nebula investigating the mysterious death of Yondu. Lots of characters such as Groot and Howard the Duck appear along the way, throwing in some light-hearted fun amidst a murder investigation and a massive conspiracy. It also ends on a pretty positive note, with Nebula getting to be a hero and saving Xandar from Ronan. But that wasn't the original plan.